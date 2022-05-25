Search Query
LPM Team
Aaron Bibelhauser
Host, WFPK Bluegrass Evolution
Adeshina Emmanuel
KyCIR Managing Editor
Alex Biscardi
Associate Producer
Amina Elahi
City Editor
Aprile Rickert
Southern Indiana Reporter
Ashleé Clark
Vice President of Digital
Bec Feldhaus Adams
News Director
Benny Harris
Host, WFPK Millennium Soul
Big Howell & Possum
Hosts, WFPK Big Howell & Possum Radio Hour
Bill Burton
Host and producer, WFPL Morning Edition
Brad Yost
Senior Producer
Breya Jones
Breaking News Reporter
Briana Kinkead
Sustainer Membership Coordinator
Bryan McFarland
KPRN Corporate Marketing Representative
Cara Hicks
Digital Membership Manager
Charles Spivey
Vice President of Operations and Technology
Colleen Phelps
Music Director, WUOL
Daniel Gilliam
Program Director, WUOL
Debbie Clauson
Account Specialist
Denny Stovall
Vice President of Finance
Destiny Carter
Host, WFPK In the Pocket
Divya Karthikeyan
Capitol Reporter
Duke Meyer
Host, WFPK Relics
Ellen Oost
Vice President of Development and Marketing
Eric Matthews
Broadcast Engineer
Gabrielle Jones
Vice President of Content
Gray Smith
Vice President of Corporate Support
J. Tyler Franklin
Visual Media Producer
Jacob Munoz
Business and Development Reporter
Jacob Ryan
Investigative Reporter
Jared Bennett
Investigative Reporter
Jasmine Demers
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Goodman
Traffic Manager
Jess Clark
Education and Learning Reporter
Jill Fox
Host
John Boyle
News Editor
John Grantz
Senior Corporate Marketing Representative
John Timmons
Host/Producer, WFPK
Jonese Franklin
Program Director, WFPL
Justin Hicks
Data Reporter
Katherine Six
Grants Manager
Kelly Wilkinson
Membership Director
Kiana Del
Engagement Manager and Host, WUOL
Kimmet Cantwell
Host, WFPK
Kirsten Pfalzgraf
Director of Marketing
Kyle Meredith
Music Director, WFPK
Laura Atkinson
Host, WUOL
Laura Ellis
Director of Podcasts & Special Projects
Laura Shine
Host/Producer, WFPK
Lia Murphy
People Operations Manager
Lily Burris
Investigative Reporter
Marquel Lett
Director of Donor Relations
Matt Anthony
Host, WFPK Friday Night Sound Clash
Mel Fisher
Host/Producer, WFPK
Michael Young
Host, WFPK Roots 'n' Boots
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Associate Producer
Mindy Fulner
Design Manager
Otis Junior
Host/Producer, WFPK
R.G. Dunlop
Investigative Reporter
Rachel Firkins
Events & Engagement Manager
Rachel Raphael
Engagement Coordinator
Rick Howlett
Broadcast Editor and Senior Host, WFPL
Rip Rinehart
Host, WFPL
Robert Johnson
Senior Producer
Roberto Roldan
City Politics and Government Reporter
Russell Wells
Technical Operations Manager
Ryan Van Velzer
Energy and Environment Reporter
Ryland Barton
Managing Editor for Collaboratives
Sally Evans
Host/Producer, WFPL
Sam Sneed
Host, WFPK 502unes
Scott Stephens
Corporate Marketing Representative
Sheryl Rouse
Host, WFPK Saturday Night Blues Party
Stacy Owen
Program Director, WFPK
Stephanie Wolf
Arts & Culture Reporter
Stephen George
President and CEO
Tracy Karem
Corporate Marketing Representative
Yasmine Jumaa
Race and Equity Reporter