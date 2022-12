The Music Doctors: Funk’s Got a Brand New Groove

In the words of James Brown, “get funky with me! C’mon!” We’re back in the operating room this week, so put on your lab coats and get ready to examine all the elements of our next patient - Funk! Join us as we explore rock steady beats, staying on the one, and grooving supporting guitar chords.

This episode is recommended for grades K-5, but everyone can groove with us! Additional lessons and resources at musicboxpod.org.