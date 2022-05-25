© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jill Fox

Jill Fox

Host

Jill Fox is an LPM host and staff announcer. Jill has been with WFPL since 1998, when she began as a board operator in the old studio in the basement of the Louisville Free Public Library. With the move to the current building she became staff announcer. She spent a brief time as a DJ on our sister station WFPK. Jill began hosting Weekend Edition Sunday in 2008 followed by Weekend Edition Saturday in 2012. When not working at LPM, Jill works as an audio book narrator for The American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville.
Email Jill at jfox@lpm.org.