Jill Fox is an LPM host and staff announcer. Jill has been with WFPL since 1998, when she began as a board operator in the old studio in the basement of the Louisville Free Public Library. With the move to the current building she became staff announcer. She spent a brief time as a DJ on our sister station WFPK. Jill began hosting Weekend Edition Sunday in 2008 followed by Weekend Edition Saturday in 2012. When not working at LPM, Jill works as an audio book narrator for The American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville.

