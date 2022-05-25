Laura Atkinson

Laura is a Louisville native who has carved out a career as a professional singer and music educator in this country and in Europe. She completed her teacher training in the foothills of Appalachia at Maryville College and her masters degree in Vocal Performance at Yale University. In 2010 she was awarded a Fulbright Grant to study at the Mendelssohn Music Conservatory in Leipzig, Germany. She spent the subsequent near-decade enjoying Berlin as a freelance singer with her husband, who sang with the Komische Oper Berlin. Since relocating back to Louisville, Laura has joined the faculty of the Louisville Academy of Music, is a roster member of NouLou Chamber Players, is soloist at Second Presbyterian Church, and serves as Director of Education for the Bach Akademie Charlotte. She also works around the country as a professional ensemble singer and soloist. At home, her two young children keep her busy, and she enjoys the perks of being married to a sommelier — who also sings.

Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.

