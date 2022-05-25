Laura Ellis

Laura EllisDirector of Podcasts & Special Projects
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Laura was born and raised in Louisville and has been with LPM since 2004. When she's not making radio, she's on stage or in a sound booth making theater, or singing old-fashioned music.
Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
-
How do you reclaim the pleasure of creating when you have to make art to pay the bills?
-
When pleasure is your business, where's the line between work and play?
-
Dr. JaBani Bennett explores the concept of pleasure as access to the things we want and need.
-
How a long journey to motherhood reframed a woman’s relationship with pleasure.
-
Entrepreneur Kishya Hayden on how mixing business with pleasure can strengthen both.
-
What did we learn from our elders about joy? How are we teaching it?
-
The pleasure of living authentically—even if it means changing everything.
-
Exploring the pleasure in deep friendships between Black women.
-
What contributes to poor health outcomes during pregnancy, and what can you do to have the healthiest pregnancy and birth outcome possible?
-
We'll check in on the pet overpopulation problem and meet some people who are working to solve it.