Latest from LPM News
Gov. Andy Beshear’s time in office has been challenging. Divya Karthikeyan sat down with him to discuss his reflection on the past and priorities coming into an election year.
The measure restricts unsheltered people from sleeping on public property, and would allow the city to confiscate their personal belongings if placed in public walkways.
Even guardians of America's atomic clocks say time doesn't work the way we think it does.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied the $2.6 billion dollar sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities. One commissioner says it’s only the fifth out of nearly 2,000 applications to be denied in the last 10 years.
The company DuPont Specialty Products has agreed to pay a $7,500 fine for leaking nearly 60,000 pounds of chemicals in the Rubbertown area of west Louisville.
Louisville Metro will soon require owners of rental properties to register with the city and submit to random inspections.
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced changes to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system that will house youth charged with serious or violent crimes at high-security facilities.
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced plans Thursday to add a significant amount of solar generation and storage to their portfolio. However, they are also asking utility regulators for approval to build two new natural gas power plants in Mercer and Jefferson Counties.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Kentucky will receive more than $26 million in grants and loans through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Two of Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers discussed their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Income tax dominated the list, but no clarity yet on medical cannabis.
Kentuckian Chris Hartman got married on the White House lawn this week shortly after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.
Right-leaning states moved to make ballot measures tougher to pass after success of voter initiatives on abortion rights, marijuana and Medicaid expansion. That's led to pushback from state lawmakers.