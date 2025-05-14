Maiya Moon is a Louisville native and host on 90.5 WUOL. She is also the founder of Black Queer Power Hour, a community music platform that hosts sonic experiences to honor the legacy of the Black, queer American and Afro-diasporic music tradition. A classical musician from childhood turned electronic and computer music producer, Maiya pulls from a range of eclectic sonic traditions to weave a unique tapestry for listeners with an exploratory ear. You can find Maiya spinning hard house and techno beats into the wee hours as DJ mdnght.hr. You can also find her hosting weekly on Saturday’s Classical and Chill.