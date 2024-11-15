Kate Roselle is the Development Director for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom at Louisville Public Media, where she works alongside partner stations in Kentucky (WKYU, WEKU, and WKMS), Tennessee (WPLN, WUOT), and West Virginia Public Broadcasting, driving support for each station to have the resources to tell better, more authentic stories of our region through collaboration. Their career spans 20+ years of experience in fundraising, direct services, and nonprofit administration.

Prior to joining LPM, Kate was the Executive Director at Local Theater Company in Boulder, CO. In Louisville, she served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives at Fund for the Arts and General Manager at StageOne Family. They are a member of the Actors Theatre of Louisville board of directors.

Kate graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a BA in theater and from time to time you can still find her behind the scenes as a theater director.

Email Kate at kroselle@lpm.org.