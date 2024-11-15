© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Kate Roselle standing in an alley.

Kate Roselle

Director of Development, Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom
Stay Connected

Kate Roselle is the Development Director for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom at Louisville Public Media, where she works alongside partner stations in Kentucky (WKYU, WEKU, and WKMS), Tennessee (WPLN, WUOT), and West Virginia Public Broadcasting, driving support for each station to have the resources to tell better, more authentic stories of our region through collaboration. Their career spans 20+ years of experience in fundraising, direct services, and nonprofit administration.

Prior to joining LPM, Kate was the Executive Director at Local Theater Company in Boulder, CO. In Louisville, she served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives at Fund for the Arts and General Manager at StageOne Family. They are a member of the Actors Theatre of Louisville board of directors.

Kate graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a BA in theater and from time to time you can still find her behind the scenes as a theater director.

Email Kate at kroselle@lpm.org.