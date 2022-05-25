Aaron Bibelhauser is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vintage bluegrass music enthusiast from Louisville, KY. In addition to writing songs recorded by award winning bluegrass artists including Del McCoury Band, Balsam Range, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dale Ann Bradley, and The Wooks, he's taken first place in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest and earned a nomination for the IBMA's prestigious Song Of The Year Award. A union electrician by trade, Bibelhauser wears many hats. As an accomplished solo recording artist, radio broadcaster, and session player, Bibelhauser also fronts the Louisville, Ky based bluegrass band, Relic, along with his twin brother, Adam.

Email Aaron at abibelhauser@lpm.org.

You can hear him hosting Bluegrass Evolution each Sunday evening from 6-9pm on 91.9 WFPK.