Investigations Advisory Board

LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) is on a mission to protect society’s most vulnerable citizens, expose wrongdoing in the public and private sectors, increase transparency in government and hold leaders accountable.

KyCIR's managing editor reports to the leadership of Louisville Public Media. As a nonprofit, LPM has its own Board of Directors, which meets bi-monthly and provides organizational and financial leadership.

KyCIR has a Journalism Advisory Board. These veteran journalists and community stakeholders advise KyCIR on operations, assist in long-term planning and provide advice. Board members include:

Molly Bingham is the president and CEO of Orb Media. An award-winning documentary filmmaker, photographer and journalist, her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Independent and Vanity Fair. Molly serves on the boards of The Overseas Press Club and The Listen Campaign. A graduate of Harvard University, Bingham was awarded a Nieman Fellowship in 2004, where she first began developing Orb’s core concepts.

Bennie Ivory retired as editor of the Louisville Courier-Journal in 2013 after 16 years

at the helm of Louisville’s daily newspaper and more than 40 years in journalism. Ivory started his career as a reporter at The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and served as an executive editor at Florida Today and The News-Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, before coming to Louisville. The Courier-Journal was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize twice under his tenure. Ivory has served as a Pulitzer Prize juror four times.

Stanley Macdonald worked at The Courier-Journal for more than 30 years, rising from reporter to special projects editor. Macdonald was directly involved in several stories that won national awards, including the George Polk award and the runner-up for the Pulitzer Prize. After retiring from the newspaper, Macdonald taught writing and journalism courses at Western Kentucky University, St. Lawrence University and Bellarmine University.

Caroline Pieroni is a former journalist and attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl. Her practice is focused on employment litigation and advice, business litigation and First Amendment and media law. Before she became a layer, Pieroni worked as a newspaper reporter at The Courier-Journal. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

Stacie Shain is an award-winning communication professional who teaches at

Bellarmine University and for Penn State University’s World Campus. Shain earned her bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University and her master’s degree from Indiana University. Shain co-authored a book, “Duty, Honor, Applause: America’s Entertainers in World War II.” Shain is on the board of the Louisville Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Interested in becoming an advisory board member? Email Gabrielle Jones, Louisville Public Media Vice President of Content.