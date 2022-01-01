Michael YoungHost, WFPK Roots 'n' Boots
Michael Young comes from three generations of bricklayers in the Germantown neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. When he was 6, his family moved to rural southern Indiana, but he stayed connected to his relatives in city, visiting almost weekly.
After a stint in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Louisville and finished college at the University of Louisville. This town-and-country upbringing informed his love of country and soul music, which eventually led him to rock and roll.
Now, he enjoys mashing up all three under the Americana umbrella on Roots 'n' Boots, one of the format’s longest-running specialty shows in the U.S. The weekly show began in April 1998 and now airs each Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Michael works full-time as a marketing and advertising professional and lives in a 1920 home he restored in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
Email Michael at myoung@lpm.org.
Listen to the most recent episode of Roots 'n' Boots:
Roots 'n' Boots Playlists:
10. John Moreland – In The Throes [Last Chance]Fifth album from this Oklahoma-based songwriter and lyrical wiz. Northern Kentucky roots and a punk,…
10. Pokey LaFarge – Pokey LaFargeSt. Louis (and one-time Louisville) musician has made riverboat chic cool with his hot swing and ragtime blues. SONG: ONE…
Here are my top 20 Americana albums as featured on Roots 'n' Boots:20. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Wreck and Ruin (Sugar Hill)19. Darrell Scott –…
1. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Here We Rest [Lightning Rod]Thank God Jason Isbell left the Drive-By Truckers or we would never have this, the finest…
1. John Mellencamp - No Better Than This [Rounder] Not that he needed it, but this may well be John’s Nebraska moment, where he finally wins over his…
Okay, here's my guidelines. Live albums, tribute albums and albums of all covers RARELY make my lists because I'm all about the songwriting as well as the…
1. Hayes Carll - Trouble In Mind (Lost Highway) A masterpiece of rock with a country attitude and a Texas drawl. Interesting characters in unlikely…
1. Tommy Womack - There, I Said It! [Cedar Creek]: Bowling Green's favorite son says it all--beautifully, desperately, and drunkenly. He may never be a…