Michael Young comes from three generations of bricklayers in the Germantown neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. When he was 6, his family moved to rural southern Indiana, but he stayed connected to his relatives in city, visiting almost weekly.

After a stint in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Louisville and finished college at the University of Louisville. This town-and-country upbringing informed his love of country and soul music, which eventually led him to rock and roll.

Now, he enjoys mashing up all three under the Americana umbrella on Roots 'n' Boots, one of the format’s longest-running specialty shows in the U.S. The weekly show began in April 1998 and now airs each Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Michael works full-time as a marketing and advertising professional and lives in a 1920 home he restored in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.

Email Michael at myoung@lpm.org.

