Past Projects

-
The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is examining how various housing issues are widening inequity in Louisville and what is or isn’t being done to fix things.
-
-
As police shootings have become a flashpoint in U.S. cities, The Marshall Project and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting spent a year examining those urban killings’ little-publicized counterparts in rural America.
-
In Louisville, code enforcement and policing are intertwined as police actions jeopardize some peoples' housing. We investigate these links.
-
Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed 19 people between 2015 and 2020. We investigate these deaths.
-
Investigations related to the police killing of Breonna Taylor and the protests that followed in Louisville.
-
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads through Kentucky, we bring you the latest on death rates, risks of reopening and how it was affecting the commonwealth's most vulnerable.
-
The Breonna Taylor warrant brought scrutiny on many aspects of how search warrants are written, approved and executed in Louisville. We analyze hundreds of search warrants.
-
A record number of Kentuckians applied for unemployment insurance amid a widespread shutdown of bars, restaurants and in-person employment in March. We exposed the state's missteps in administering that program.
-
From tourism to industrial parks, government grant programs have invested millions in strategies to turn around Appalachian Kentucky that just aren't working.