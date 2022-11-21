© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Past Projects

  The Housing Project
    The Housing Project
    The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is examining how various housing issues are widening inequity in Louisville and what is or isn’t being done to fix things.
  Dig: The Model City
  Rural Shootings and the Kentucky State Police
    Rural Shootings and the Kentucky State Police
    As police shootings have become a flashpoint in U.S. cities, The Marshall Project and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting spent a year examining those urban killings’ little-publicized counterparts in rural America.
  Housing and Policing
    Housing and Policing
    In Louisville, code enforcement and policing are intertwined as police actions jeopardize some peoples' housing. We investigate these links.
  LMPD Police Shootings
    LMPD Police Shootings
    Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed 19 people between 2015 and 2020. We investigate these deaths.
  Breonna Taylor
    Breonna Taylor
    Investigations related to the police killing of Breonna Taylor and the protests that followed in Louisville.
  Coronavirus Pandemic In Kentucky
    Coronavirus Pandemic In Kentucky
    As the coronavirus pandemic spreads through Kentucky, we bring you the latest on death rates, risks of reopening and how it was affecting the commonwealth's most vulnerable.
  Search Warrants In Louisville
    The Breonna Taylor warrant brought scrutiny on many aspects of how search warrants are written, approved and executed in Louisville. We analyze hundreds of search warrants.
  COVID and the Unemployment Insurance Crisis
    COVID and the Unemployment Insurance Crisis
    A record number of Kentuckians applied for unemployment insurance amid a widespread shutdown of bars, restaurants and in-person employment in March. We exposed the state's missteps in administering that program.
  • IMG_20200401_142125
    Economic Development Failures in Eastern Ky.
    From tourism to industrial parks, government grant programs have invested millions in strategies to turn around Appalachian Kentucky that just aren't working.
