Kentucky Politics

-
Kentucky taxpayers will see a reduction in income tax from 5% to 4.5% in January. But critics say more cuts could lead to higher sales taxes and hurt low-income people.
-
Much of Beshear’s first term has been defined by crisis management, from the pandemic to devastating tornadoes last December in western Kentucky.
-
Shell was the majority floor leader of the state House of Representatives from 2017 until 2019 before he was ousted during a primary election. He’s a fifth-generation farmer.
-
McGarvey authored 18 bills in his ten years as a state lawmaker. He said he has faith he can bring those lessons on building consensus from his time in the Kentucky Senate to Washington, even during a divisive period.
-
Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Alvarado has been a vocal proponent of abortion bans in the state.
-
A politician and businessman, Brown was well known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand.
-
Lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate abortion after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month.
-
Kentucky lawmakers begin to consider exceptions to abortion bans after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment.
-
Refugees often have to give up using professional skills when resettling in the United States because of complicated licensure requirements.
-
McConnell, already the longest serving Senate GOP leader, will extend that run after winning a challenge by Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
-
Kentucky is easing restrictions on residents who leave the state to access medical marijuana in places where it’s legal.
-
Continued enforcement of Kentucky’s near-total ban on abortion now hangs in the balance of the state Supreme Court.On Tuesday, the high court heard…