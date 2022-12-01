© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Steve Lacy performs at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland on Oct. 15, 2022.
Kyle Gustafson
/
The Washington Post/Getty Images
News
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening, viewing and reading
Danny Hensel
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: Midwest Modern Twitter account, Unclear and Present Danger podcast, Gemini Rights and more.
David-James
J. Tyler Franklin
/
News
Metro Council President David James will not seek reelection to leadership role
Roberto Roldan
Sherman Minton
News
Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound lanes to close over the weekend
Breya Jones