-
JCPS board members authorized joining a lawsuit challenging the state’s new charter school funding law, which some say is unconstitutional.
-
The NKU board says it will not take the leading role in lawmakers’ mandate to open a charter school in northern Kentucky.
-
The district will open elementary schools as early as 6 a.m. so more parents can transport students around their work schedules.
-
Former journalism teacher James Miller admitted to filming a 10-year-old undressing and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child sex abuse material.
-
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has named Kim Schatzel as the institution’s next president.
-
The Jefferson County Board of Education has given final approval to a contract extension with the teachers’ union.
-
The city is looking for ways to spend federal pandemic relief funds on early learning, including outdoor spaces for small children.
-
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies standardsThe changes are required under a new state law inspired by a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
-
The three-year agreement would raise pay by 5% for all JCPS employees. The school board could finalize the deal this month.
-
The podcast Memory Wars explores what Americans can learn from how Germany confronted one of its darkest chapters.
-
At a time when teachers hold the cards, some JCTA members question why union leadership isn’t pushing for more.
-
The union representing JCPS teachers and other staff will consider a 3-year contract extension that boosts pay 5%.