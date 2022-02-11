© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KyCIR-headshots_1

Jacob Ryan

Investigative Reporter
Stay Connected

Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. He is a recipient of a Sidney Hillman award, a national Investigative Reporters and Editors award and numerous regional and local awards. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. He’s a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.

Load More