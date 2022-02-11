Jacob RyanInvestigative Reporter
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. He is a recipient of a Sidney Hillman award, a national Investigative Reporters and Editors award and numerous regional and local awards. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. He’s a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
-
The city paid $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit filed by three women who claimed they were coerced into serving as confidential informants and then sexually abused by a Louisville police detective.
-
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios.
-
Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent.
-
A corporate landlord's takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west LouisvilleAmherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes.
-
We’re launching a project to shed light on housing issues in Louisville that widen inequity between communities.
-
Red Flags and Repeat Offenses: A woman’s death shines light on cracks in city’s domestic violence responseA woman's death is putting a renewed focus on the flaws in the city's criminal justice system that harm victims of domestic violence, and allow offenders to avoid accountability.
-
Two years after seizing $380,000 from a St. Matthews man and using indictments his family as leverage to keep it, prosecutors dismissed charges - and kept most of the cash.
-
Kyla Staple’s Bowling Green home was destroyed when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in December. FEMA hasn't helped.
-
Kyla Staple’s Bowling Green home was destroyed when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in December. FEMA hasn't helped.
-
After deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky, FEMA promised help. Two months later, fewer than 1 in 7 applicants are getting it.