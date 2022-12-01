Search Query
VIA Studio
/
News About LPM
Welcome to the new LPM.org
Stephen George
Covering and discovering the city that made us
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
/
Music
Rita Wilson on covering Christine McVie, Paul Simon, & Bruce Springsteen
Kyle Meredith
Hanna-Barbera/Warner Brothers Discovery
/
Music
Mel's Diner playlist: "It's a Mystery"
Mel Fisher
listen hear! Song of the Day: Louisville's qwerty celebrate new EP release with lead single "Sweater"
Home Grown Head serves piping hot southern rock on their new EP Dig In
Win tix to see Margo Price at Headliners
Latest from LPM Music
Music
listen hear! Song of the Day: Sunny War "Higher" (featuring David Rawlings)
Music
Culture Maven review: "Emily the Criminal"
Music
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died at 79
Music
Win tix to Avi Kaplan at Headliners
Music
Win tix to Béla Fleck's "My Bluegrass Heart" at the Brown Theatre!
Latest from LPM Music
Giveaways
Music
Win tix to see Tab Benoit with Special Guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Headliners
Music
Win tix to see Flogging Molly at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Music
Win tix to see Futurebirds with Special Guest Carl Broemel at Headliners
Music
Win tix to see The War and Treaty at Headliners
Music
Win tix to see Bonnie Raitt with NRBQ at the Louisville Palace!
More Giveaways