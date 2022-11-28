News About LPM

-
Covering and discovering the city that made us
-
Louisville Public Media Hosts Holiday Music Trivia Night, Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Gravely Brewing CompanyLouisville Public Media (LPM) is happy to announce the return of Holiday Music Trivia Night. LPM stations 90.5 WUOL Classical and 91.9 WFPK Independent…
-
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians,…
-
90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present the New Lens concert series. Exploring diverse and…
-
Louisville Public Media is proud to announce STOP THE STIGMA, an evening exploring mental health hosted by 91.9 WFPK, Frazier History Museum and community…
-
Louisville Public Media Announces Sprinkle Sparkle: The second podcast produced by LPM’s Podcast IncubatorLouisville Public Media (LPM) is proud to announce Sprinkle Sparkle, a new podcast produced by LPM Podcasts.Hosted by Nubia Bennett, Sprinkle Sparkle was…
-
(From left) Sam Sneed, Destiny Carter and Kimmet Cantwell Louisville Public Media is adding new programming on 91.9 WFPK, including two new local shows:…
-
90.5 WUOL Continues 2022 New Lens Concert Series: Featuring Longleash Performing in the Louisville Public Media Performance Studio90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue the New Lens concert series, presented by 21c Museum Hotel. Exploring diverse and intriguing sounds…
-
89.3 WFPL to Host Mayoral Forum on Housing in Louisville, in partnership with the Coalition for the HomelessLouisville Public Media and 89.3 WFPL are proud to partner with the Coalition for the Homeless for a mayoral forum on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at LPM’s…
-
Louisville Public Media has been awarded a 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics by the Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern…