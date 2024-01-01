75 years of public service, 75 years of public good

2025 marks 75 years of public broadcasting in Louisville.

It wasn't a humble beginning. It was an audacious start. A first of its kind public radio station housed at a community library. A bold beginning that earned us our first Peabody Award for being community oriented media for the public and of the public.

Since that first broadcast on 89.3 WFPL on February 20, 1950, we've grown — adding a second and third radio station, a website (the first radio station in Louisville to have one), an investigative center, an expanding local newsroom, music education, podcasts, cherished concert series, and much more.

In 2025, we're celebrating three quarters of a century of community-oriented and community-supported media for the public good.

You're invited to celebrate the past and invest in the future. We look forward to serving this community for many more years to come, and we thank you for supporting Louisville Public Media.

