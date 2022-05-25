Kyle MeredithMusic Director, WFPK
A nationally syndicated radio host for two decades, Kyle cut his teeth working records by Elliott Smith and Dave Matthews and is frequently named as a top five music director. His work has been published in Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Spin, NME, Pitchfork and has written for and hosted series’ for NYLON, Paste, & Salon.
Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org.
Listen to the most recent episodes of Kyle Meredith With...
Kyle's recent playlists:
Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, REM, and Kenneth “The Page” ParcellJack McBrayer talks with Kyle Meredith about the 2nd season of his preschool-aimed…
The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Avoiding Boredom, & The Influence of Depeche Mode and Joy DivisionThe 1975’s Matt Healy talks with Kyle Meredith…
Bring Me The Horizon: "You're never gonna have compassion for another person until you have it for yourself"Bring Me The Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, & Self AcceptanceOliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder…
Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, & Constantine 2Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Art of…
The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Having Graham Norton, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, & Placebo as Childhood HeroesOliver Sim speaks with Kyle Meredith about…
Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, & Johnny MarrMetric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw join Kyle Meredith to talk…
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason on Touring the Early Catalog, New Floyd Music, and Remixing AnimalsPink Floyd’s Nick Mason joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his…
Neil Giraldo: "I like to really challenge the audience with complex rhythms, like in Love Is a Battlefield"Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & JulietGuitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband…
Lauv on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club HotlineLauv joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest album, All 4 Nothing,…
Santigold: “It really was a lifeline for me to make this record.”Santigold gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Spirituals, an album that found a lot of…