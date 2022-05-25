© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kyle Meredith

Kyle Meredith

Music Director, WFPK
A nationally syndicated radio host for two decades, Kyle cut his teeth working records by Elliott Smith and Dave Matthews and is frequently named as a top five music director. His work has been published in Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Spin, NME, Pitchfork and has written for and hosted series’ for NYLON, Paste, & Salon.
Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org.
