Meg Fister is an experienced executive and producer with a demonstrated history of working in nonprofit arts and the television industry. She has been instrumental in launching such innovative shows as QUANTUM LEAP on NBC, KUNG FU on the CW, KEEP BREATHING on Netflix, and BLINDSPOT on NBC. Previously she spent a decade in nonprofit theater, first at Actors Theatre of Louisville where she was the Artistic Manger and oversaw casting, and later in Los Angeles, as Head of Casting at Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations. Meg lives in the highlands with her husband and two small children, and holds a bachelor's degree in Art History from the University of Dayton. In her spare time, Meg enjoys Sudoku and collecting paint-by-number velvet Elvis paintings. Email Meg at mfister@lpm.org.