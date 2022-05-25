Louisville Public Media receives funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for various projects. As a participant in the CPB grant program Louisville Public Media makes certain information available to the public. To obtain financial reports or statistical employment information related to CPB, please contact Dennis Stovall at 502-814-6526.

FCC Public Files



For assistance accessing our public files, please contact rwells@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500.

Public Reports and Filings

All public reports and filings of Louisville Public Media, including meeting dates and minutes are available on our Public Document Drive available 24/7 and freely viewable by the public.

The following reports are available in the Public Document Drive:

