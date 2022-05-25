© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reports and Filings

Louisville Public Media receives funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for various projects. As a participant in the CPB grant program Louisville Public Media makes certain information available to the public. To obtain financial reports or statistical employment information related to CPB, please contact Dennis Stovall at 502-814-6526.

FCC Public Files

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact rwells@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500.

Public Reports and Filings
All public reports and filings of Louisville Public Media, including meeting dates and minutes are available on our Public Document Drive available 24/7 and freely viewable by the public.

The following reports are available in the Public Document Drive: