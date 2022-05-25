Board of Directors
Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community-supported nonprofit.
As a 501(c)(3) community licensee, we are governed by a board of directors who provide organizational and financial leadership to our company.
The LPM Board of Directors acts as stewards of a public trust and must ensure long-term financial stability, sustainable growth, and value to the public. As stewards, we are guided by the values of integrity, innovation, respect, and quality.
The LPM Board has adopted the Public Media Code of Integrity as developed by the Affinity Group Coalition and the Station Resource Group.
The board is composed of representatives from the community at-large. Meetings are open to the public.
LPM Board Officers
Wendy Sirchio*, Chair
Abby Shue*, Secretary/Treasurer
LPM Board Members
Mac Brown
Ann Coffey
José Neil Donis
Rob Frederick
José Gaztambide
Ann Georgehead
Ankur Gopal
Dexter Horne
Moses Icyishaka
Nat Irvin II
Briana Lathon
Heather McHold*
Susan Moss
Cedric Powell*
Alan Rosenberg
Keith Runyon*
Chris Thomas
Terry Tolan
Holly Weyler
Marita Willis*
*Denotes Executive Committee Member
Meetings and Minutes
All public reports & filings of Louisville Public Media, including meeting dates and minutes are available on our Public Document Drive available 24/7 and freely viewable by the public.
If you would like to be notified directly of meeting dates, please fill out this form.