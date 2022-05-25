Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community-supported nonprofit.

As a 501(c)(3) community licensee, we are governed by a board of directors who provide organizational and financial leadership to our company.

The LPM Board of Directors acts as stewards of a public trust and must ensure long-term financial stability, sustainable growth, and value to the public. As stewards, we are guided by the values of integrity, innovation, respect, and quality.

The LPM Board has adopted the Public Media Code of Integrity as developed by the Affinity Group Coalition and the Station Resource Group.

The board is composed of representatives from the community at-large. Meetings are open to the public.

LPM Board Officers

Wendy Sirchio*, Chair

Abby Shue*, Secretary/Treasurer

LPM Board Members

Mac Brown

Ann Coffey

José Neil Donis

Rob Frederick

José Gaztambide

Ann Georgehead

Ankur Gopal

Dexter Horne

Moses Icyishaka

Nat Irvin II

Briana Lathon

Heather McHold*

Susan Moss

Cedric Powell*

Alan Rosenberg

Keith Runyon*

Chris Thomas

Terry Tolan

Holly Weyler

Marita Willis*

*Denotes Executive Committee Member

Meetings and Minutes

All public reports & filings of Louisville Public Media, including meeting dates and minutes are available on our Public Document Drive available 24/7 and freely viewable by the public.

If you would like to be notified directly of meeting dates, please fill out this form.