Instrumental Partners is a refurbishing program where we take gently used instruments, fix them and give them to musicians in need.

We're now accepting donations! Here's how to donate your instrument:

Step 1: Carefully read, then fill out THIS Google form.

Step 2: Find where to donate your instrument on the form linked above, and contact the shop to coordinate drop off at your convenience.

Step 3: SMILE! You've been instrumental in helping young musicians have access to play in their orchestra or band.

Please note: We are NOT equipped to accept large donations such as upright piano, organs or drum kits.

Thanks to your support, we refurbished and donated more than 140 instruments in 2021!