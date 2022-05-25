Instrumental Partners
Instrumental Partners is a refurbishing program where we take gently used instruments, fix them and give them to musicians in need.
We're now accepting donations! Here's how to donate your instrument:
Step 1: Carefully read, then fill out THIS Google form.
Step 2: Find where to donate your instrument on the form linked above, and contact the shop to coordinate drop off at your convenience.
Step 3: SMILE! You've been instrumental in helping young musicians have access to play in their orchestra or band.
Please note: We are NOT equipped to accept large donations such as upright piano, organs or drum kits.
Thanks to your support, we refurbished and donated more than 140 instruments in 2021!
“Most of the 8th graders started in the 6th grade on the instruments donated to us... The instruments gave them their start.” - Mr. Barton, Band Director
National Arts Standards
MU:Pr6.1.E.5a demonstrate attention to technical accuracy and expressive qualities in prepared and improvised performances of a varied repertoire of music.
MU:Cr3.2.E.IIa share personally-developed arrangements, sections, and short
compositions – individually or as an ensemble – that address identified purposes.
MU:Pr6.1.E.8b demonstrate an understanding of the context of the music through prepared and improvised performances.
Supported by: