Kimmet Cantwell is a dynamic vocalist, musician, songwriter, and digital creator who calls Louisville home. She’s the lead singer of the band From Paris, plays the Stevie Nicks role in the successful Back 2 Mac – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and has sung in multiple bands, including the duo, Kimmet & Doug.

Email Kimmet at kcantwell@lpm.org.

Kimmet hosts a mix heavy on classic WFPK favorites, plus, the best in new music Sundays from 9:00am – 3:00pm.