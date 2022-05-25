While working in the Cincinnati market 30 years ago, Stacy Owen helped create one of the first Adult Album Alternative radio stations in the country; before the format even had a name! In the early 2000's she played an integral role in founding and organizing the annual Triple A NonCommvention – a national convention for non-commercial Triple A radio stations and music industry representatives.

Today, as WFPK's Program Director (and resident Mama Bear), Stacy oversees the station's on-air, web and social media content. With help from her talented staff, she continues to develop WFPK's reputation as a taste-maker while booking and producing the award-winning, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday concert series.

When not at work, Stacy enjoys spending time with her family and trips to the dog park with her pup, Rudy. She's a movie buff, fan of live music, and never misses a chance to curl up with a good book!

Email Stacy at sowen@lpm.org.

Catch Stacy hosting Saturdays from 9 am - 4 pm.

