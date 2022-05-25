© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Stacy Owen

Program Director, WFPK
While working in the Cincinnati market 30 years ago, Stacy Owen helped create one of the first Adult Album Alternative radio stations in the country; before the format even had a name! In the early 2000's she played an integral role in founding and organizing the annual Triple A NonCommvention – a national convention for non-commercial Triple A radio stations and music industry representatives.

Today, as WFPK's Program Director (and resident Mama Bear), Stacy oversees the station's on-air, web and social media content. With help from her talented staff, she continues to develop WFPK's reputation as a taste-maker while booking and producing the award-winning, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday concert series.

When not at work, Stacy enjoys spending time with her family and trips to the dog park with her pup, Rudy. She's a movie buff, fan of live music, and never misses a chance to curl up with a good book!
Email Stacy at sowen@lpm.org.
Catch Stacy hosting Saturdays from 9 am - 4 pm.

