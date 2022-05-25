Sheryl Rouse is one of the most talented and energetic performers in the world. She was born in LaGrange, North Carolina and she is now a resident of Louisville, Kentucky. She relocated to Kentucky in 2001 with her wonderful husband and three, beautiful children. She's been singing and entertaining audiences since the tender age of three.

Sheryl performs regularly and always delivers top, quality entertainment. She has been compared to the likes of Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin and has performed with artists such as: Al Green, Eddie LeVert, Shirley Murdock, Frankie Beverly, Lenny Williams, and so many others all across the United States. She was a contestant on the world-famous, Showtime At the Apollo in New York City where she was victorious!

Sheryl has also played the lead role in several stage plays including: God Blocked It, Ain't Misbehaving, Bubblin' Brown Sugar, Grease, Dreamgirls and The Wiz. She recently starred as Harriet Tubman with Faithworks Studios production of 'Mean To Be Free'. Sheryl now adds Radio Host to her long list of accomplishments as she guides you through the Saturday Night Blues Party each week from 7:00-10:00 pm!

Email Sheryl at srouse@lpm.org.

Listen to the most recent Saturday Night Blues Party episode:

Saturday Night Blues Party playlist: