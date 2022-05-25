© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amina Elahi

Amina Elahi

City Editor
Stay Connected

Amina Elahi is the City Editor at LPM. Her coverage includes following the city's business and civic leaders and reporting on how their decisions affect local communities. A Chicago-area native, she is interested in issues of diversity and opportunity. Prior to joining LPM, Elahi covered technology, innovation and business for the Chicago Tribune. She has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.
Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.

Load More