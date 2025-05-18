Kenya Young serves as President and CEO of Louisville Public Media, where she leads the organization's strategic vision, operations, and community impact across all platforms and services.

With nearly two decades in public media, Kenya brings proven success driving organizational excellence, sustainable growth, and civic engagement through innovative content and impactful partnerships. She oversees Louisville Public Media's multi-platform content strategy, financial operations, and community engagement initiatives while championing a diversity of perspectives and journalistic excellence.

Prior to joining LPM, Kenya served as Senior Vice President at New York Public Radio, where she led strategic planning across multiple divisions, overseeing podcast studios, programming, digital platforms, live events, and audience development while securing major philanthropic investments.

Kenya previously spent 15 years at NPR, where she held several newsroom leadership roles including Managing Editor and Executive Producer. She led NPR's flagship news programs and podcasts including Morning Edition, Up First and All Things Considered, maintaining top national rankings. She was instrumental in developing groundbreaking collaborations connecting public media stations nationwide.

Throughout her career, Kenya has specialized in creating inclusive cultures that celebrate excellence, strengthening community bonds, and positioning media organizations as essential platforms for dialogue and engagement. She is a recipient of several industry honors including Peabody, Society of Professional Journalists, Edward R. Murrow and National Association of Broadcasters awards.

Kenya holds a B.A. in American Studies with a minor in Journalism from the University of Notre Dame.

Email Kenya at kyoung@lpm.org.