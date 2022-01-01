Charles SpiveyVice President of Operations and Technology
Charles Spivey is the Vice President of Operations and Technology for Louisville Public Media. In his role, Charles leads a group of dedicated engineers and production staff in the maintenance and management of every piece of equipment that brings the magic of radio to your home. The Technology, Operations, and Production Department (TOP Staff), monitors the microphone a host speaks into and every wire the audio passes through all the way to the transmitters in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. In addition to the radio operation, the TOP staff maintains all the technology at LPM including websites and the mobile apps you use to enjoy LPM content. Charles has spent more than twenty years in non-profit technology as a staff member, a board member, or volunteer at organizations like the National Center for Family Literacy, the Center for Non-Profit Excellence, the Louisville Ballet, Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, Americana Community Center, and Stage One Family Theatre.
Email Charles at cspivey@lpm.org.
In trying to unpack one of the a stranger periods of Bob Dylan's strange life, Scorsese had to meet the bard on his home turf of half-truths and obfuscation.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 89.3 WFPL News Louisville welcomes "Live From Here with Chris Thile" at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 5:45 p.m. (doors at 4:45 p.m.) on…
Louisville Public Media is excited to announce that classical station 90.5 WUOL’s music education podcast “The Music Box” has been chosen as one of five stations to participate in the second round of PRX’s Project Catapult.
It's almost time for WFPK's Top 100 Albums of 2016 countdown! You're the one hearing the songs, getting inspired, seeing the shows, buying the albums. So…
With our 500th show approaching, people keep asking me about my favorite episodes over the years. Here’s a short list. Some are listener favorites: Notes
It's here ... the sixth volume in our series of exclusive "member's only" CDs! The on-air portion of our fall membership drive begins Oct. 15th, and this…
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKENTUCKY PUBLIC RADIO STATIONS FORM NETWORK(Louisville, KY – June 27, 2012) Public radio stations in Kentucky have formed a new group…
For Immediate Release91.9 WFPK’s The Weekly Feed teams up with Gentleman JackLegendary Tennessee whiskey and award-winning radio host partner to create…
89.3 WFPL and The Kentucky Center present Reinventing Radio: An Evening with Ira Glass(May 16, 2012 -- Louisville, KY) 89.3 WFPL is bringing Ira Glass to…