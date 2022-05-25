The members of Louisville Public Media’s Community Advisory Board are a diverse group of people who care about our community, come from all over the area, and believe LPM’s music, news and events can connect people and make life in our city better.

Louisville Public Media is far more than its three well-loved, non-commercial radio stations: 89.3 WFPL News, 91.9 WFPK Independent and 90.5 WUOL Classical. It puts on events like WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays, which bring together 15,000 people for free concerts with the best local and national bands at the Big Four Lawn.

It also operates the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which digs deep into public records and holds accountable those with money and privilege. LPM goes into Jefferson County Public Schools to introduce children to classical music. And it brings together people across race, class, gender and politics to talk about issues that matter.

Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

LPM strives to be a community commons for ideas, culture and information sharing. Our Advisory Board members give us feedback and guidance on how to best meet that mission.

Board members talk with their neighbors, attend our events and work with LPM’s board of directors and staff. Like LPM itself, the Advisory Board aims to connect our community.

The Advisory Board meets every other month for about an hour at LPM’s studios on South 4th street. (Meetings held on Zoom during COVID19, link below.) In between the meetings, we may ask you to listen to our radio programs, attend our events and be part of committees working on specific projects. Sometimes we’ll ask you to meet with people in your neighborhood or others to get feedback on our work or to learn about needs we can help meet.

No matter your skills or interests, serving on the Community Advisory Board offers you an opportunity to help make Louisville Public Media the best place for news, entertainment and connecting our neighbors to each other.

Community Advisory Board member terms run July through June with applications for new members opening in the spring, as space allows.

More Info

All Public reports & filings of Louisville Public Media, including CAB meeting dates and minutes are available on our Public Document Drive available 24/7 and freely viewable by the public.

Meetings are open to the public. If you would like to be notified directly of meeting dates, please fill out this form.

To learn more, contact one of the Advisory Board officers or the LPM staff point person with the subject line LPM Community Advisory Board:



Todd Read, Chair (todd@gosoin.com)

Marcelline Coots, Vice Chair (taylorcoots1999@hotmail.com)

Kate Caufield, Secretary (krcaufield@hotmail.com)

Rachel Raphael, LPM staff point person (rraphael@lpm.org)

For other ways to become involved with Louisville Public Media, please visit our volunteer page.