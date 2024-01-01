75th Anniversary Recognition Opportunities
Over the past 75 years, community support has turned LPM into the cultural and educational institution that is today. We will continue to grow and meet the needs of our community thanks to you — the thoughtful, generous citizens of Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Please make a donation in honor of the 75th anniversary of LPM's first broadcast. Gifts of all sizes and types are welcome. Take a look at the perks that come with your support.
Donor Benefits
Each level includes benefits at lower levels.
T-shirt $75 Commemorative 75th anniversary t-shirt designed by local artist, Ron Jasin. Donate Now
Day Sponsor $365 We'll read a personal message six times on the day and station of your choice — perfect for Birthdays and anniversaries. Donate Now
Digital Donor Wall $750 Your name featured on our 75th anniversary digital donor wall. Donate Now
Mason Jar Radio $1,200 A commemorative mason jar radio tuned to the LPM station of your choice. Donate Now
Bourbon $2,500 A “75 years of WFPL” commemorative bottle of Old Forester Single Barrel Bourbon. Donate Now
VIP Tickets $5,000 VIP tickets for four to the fall benefit concert and access to LPM events throughout the year. Donate Now
Donor Wall $7,500 Your name listed on the 75th anniversary donor wall in the LPM studios. Donate Now
On-Air Recognition $10,000 One week of recognition of your support on-air on all three LPM stations. Donate Now
Naming Opportunities
Contact Ellen Oost at 502-814-6534 or eoost@lpm.org to discuss any of these naming opportunities.
Music Library $25,000 Naming rights of the music library at the LPM Studios*, signage for minimum of two years (with option to extend), and three weeks of recognition on-air on either 90.5 WUOL or 91.9 WFPK
Lobby $50,000 Naming rights of the LPM Lobby*, signage for minimum of two years (with option to extend), and five weeks of recognition on-air.
Performance Studio $75,000 Naming rights of the LPM Performance Studio*, signage for two years, mentions during on-air performances (including monthly MembersOnly shows) for two years.
On-Air Studio (2-years) $100,000 Naming rights of one of three on-air broadcast studios* for two years (all three available), on-air recognition a minimum of once per day, first-come, first-choice.
On-Air Studio (5-years) $250,000 Naming rights of one of three on-air broadcast studios* for five years (as available), on-air recognition a minimum of once per day, first-come, first-choice.
Individuals, foundations and corporate gifts welcome.
*Naming rights will be displayed in the building for two years and will receive on-air recognition for the time period stated. All names are subject to approval by the LPM Board of Directors.
**Donor wall will remain in the building for a minimum of 10 years