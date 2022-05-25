Membership Information
Contributing listeners are the largest and most reliable source of funding for LPM. Nearly half of our funding comes from members.
Donate any amount to become a member. Join now!
How do I join or renew?
- Donate online. It’s secure and easy.
- Call us 502-814-6565.
- Mail a check to:
Louisville Public Media
619 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
What is a member?
You can become a member of Louisville Public Media with a donation of any amount. You can make a single payment donation or become a monthly Sustainer.
What is a Sustainer?
Monthly Sustainers make automatic, monthly donations from a credit card or bank account. It's the best way to become a member because Sustainers provide a steady, reliable income stream for Louisville Public Media. Learn more about Sustainers.
How do I change my membership information?
If you are already a member, you can update your existing account info here.
Leadership Giving Information
Leadership donors make transformative investments in Louisville Public Media. Learn more about Leadership Giving.
Looking for other ways to give?
There are more ways to support Louisville Public Media including donating a car, donating stock, becoming a business sponsor and more.
Giving Levels and Perks
$5 per month ($60) Contributor
Ticket giveaways, discounts, presales and more perks in our email newsletters. Free Louisville Magazine subscription.
$10 per month ($120) Advocate
One free Advocate Level gift.
$15 per month ($180) Ambassador
Preferred seating at LPM in-studio events. One free Ambassador Level gift.
$20 per month ($240) Champion
One free Champion Level gift.
$30 per month ($360) Day Sponsor
A personal on-air Day Sponsorship message on the date and station of your choice.
$50 per month ($600) Partner Circle
Invitation to an annual Partners Reception and studio tour with hosts, producers and reporters.
$100 per month ($1,200) Patron Circle
Invitations to LPM events and special experiences, including opportunities to meet distinguished guests.
$200 per month ($2,400) Signal Society
Weekly emails from the LPM President with behind-the-scenes insights, upcoming projects, recent stories, and examples of impact made possible by your support.
$5,000 Leadership Society
Lunch or private tour with the LPM President and staff from your favorite station, at donor’s request. A dedicated staff member to provide personal assistance for all of your membership needs.
$10,000 Visionary Society
Support LPM's essential operating needs, as well as special projects that advance our strategic vision. To thank you for your generous support, you'll receive exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences that demonstrate your impact.
Legacy Society
Planned gifts of all sizes help LPM create quality programming now and for generations to come. Let us know that you’ve made provisions in your estate plans, and you will become a member of the Legacy Society – enjoying invitations to special events and all the benefits of our highest level of donors.
You can opt-out of the Louisville Magazine subscription by emailing membership@lpm.org.
Each level includes perks at lower amounts. Subject to availability and change. A donation of any amount makes you a member.
Kentucky Public Radio, Inc. DBA Louisville Public Media has been designated a 501(c)(3) organization as described in the IRS Code. Louisville Public Media never shares or sells members' or donors' personal information and never sends donor mailings on behalf of other organizations. By station policy and by federal law, Louisville Public Media will never trade its list with any partisan group, political party, or party committee, even if it is a non-profit.