Mel Fisher

Mel FisherHost/Producer, WFPK
Mel has spent all of her adult life in the media. During her college days at Spalding University she took a radio class (taught by none other than WFPK's Duke Meyer) which led to an internship at WQMF. The rest is history as she was on the air at QMF for nearly 20 years & even met her husband, Ron, there. They went on to work together for several years as the morning drive team for WHAS & WAMZ before becoming part of the Louisville Public Media Family...and working with Duke again!
You can hear Mel Monday through Friday from 6am-9am ET on WFPK Independent Louisville!
Mel is also a dog-mom to two very spoiled Bichons named Dolly and Emmylou.
Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org
Listen to the most recent episodes of Mel's Diner:
Listen to the most recent episodes of Mel's full morning show:
Mel's Recent Playlists:
Mel's Diner playlist: "It's a Mystery"
Sure, Black Friday can be fun, but Mel prefers "Man in Black Friday."Today's Diner featured Johnny Cash tunes and covers, as well as Cash songs covered by…
Moon Taxi guitarist Spencer Thomson hails from Bowling Green, Kentucky, so it's no surprise he was deeply affected when a devastating tornado struck his…
C D K · Culture Maven on Film: Enola Holmes 2Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplanRemember how much I loved the 2020 release which introduced us to Millie…
