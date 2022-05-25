Mel Fisher

Mel has spent all of her adult life in the media. During her college days at Spalding University she took a radio class (taught by none other than WFPK's Duke Meyer) which led to an internship at WQMF. The rest is history as she was on the air at QMF for nearly 20 years & even met her husband, Ron, there. They went on to work together for several years as the morning drive team for WHAS & WAMZ before becoming part of the Louisville Public Media Family...and working with Duke again!

You can hear Mel Monday through Friday from 6am-9am ET on WFPK Independent Louisville!

Mel is also a dog-mom to two very spoiled Bichons named Dolly and Emmylou.

Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org

