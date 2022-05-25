Ellen Oost has been with Louisville Public Media since 2018. Oost overseas the membership and marketing departments as well as major gifts and grants. Her team’s mission is to engage with the community and offer opportunities to support the organization’s work. Previously, she served as Director of Development and Marketing at 21st Century Parks, launching their annual fund’s membership campaign, major gifts, grants and fundraising events. Prior to that she worked in a variety of marketing and advertising positions, most recently at Louisville-based advertising agency Doe-Anderson.

Email Ellen at eoost@lpm.org.

Call Ellen at 502-814-6534.