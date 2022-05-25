Laura ShineHost/Producer, WFPK
Radio started as a hobby for Laura Shine with a one-hour show focusing on music by women called Womanwaves. It debuted in 1992 on WFPL. At the time, she was in a popular local band called Yer Girlfriend and an English major at U of L. It was her bandmates that encouraged Laura to create Womanwaves, which became an instant hit for the station.
A few years later, she was tapped to be the morning drive-time host for WFPK's relaunch as an adult album alternative station (billed at the time as “The New 92”). Her voice introduced Louisville to the format January 8, 1996. On that dark and snowy morning, WFPK switched from Mozart to Timbuk 3's The Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades.
The hobby of radio soon turned into a passion - and then a career. Laura is now the host of afternoon drive and Senior Host/Producer. She loves the “give and take, the connection with listeners that live radio offers like no other medium.”
Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org.
You can hear Laura every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Listen to the most recent episodes of Laura's Friday Ride Home:
Listen to the most recent episodes of Laura's full afternoon show:
Laura's Recent Playlists:
Frontman for the Louisville band Appalatin, Yani Vozos, has a new project called Kentucky Soul and just released a new song "I Come From The Mountains"…
Self-described as "denim psyche band", Louisville's Doom Gong is about to show what that means with their new song "Hour In The Sun" due for release on…
New tune from Aaron Bibelhauser: "This song has always given me a sense of peace through the holidays"Louisville musician and WFPK host of Bluegrass Evolution, Aaron Bibelhauser just released the song "Christmas For Cowboys" that gives him great comfort…
Southern Indiana rock trio Grandaddy Short Leg just released their album called The Ballad of Cain. They have said this one will be their last, then…
The spirit of gritty surfer rock can be heard in Louisville band Nolia Noon's brand new single called "Santa Maria" which just came out today. Drummer…
Something's in the water on Kentucky's Route 23 that makes great country artists and music. From that area in Eastern, KY is Chris Stapleton, Dwight…
I recently got to speak with musician Carrie Newcomer who was in Louisville to kick off the 26th annual Festival of Faiths. I've been a fan for a very…
Wayne Graham is a band, not a person. They want you to know that first and foremost. But they also want you to enjoy their music which is easy to do with…
Based in Louisville and Lexington Kentucky, Letters of Acceptance offer jangly guitar pop in their new song "Statue of You". The song and sound is…
Party punk rock is in good hands with Louisville's Anemic Royalty. Jeremy, Miles, Jack, and Seamus rocked our socks off in the WFPK studio with 2 songs of…