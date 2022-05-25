Radio started as a hobby for Laura Shine with a one-hour show focusing on music by women called Womanwaves. It debuted in 1992 on WFPL. At the time, she was in a popular local band called Yer Girlfriend and an English major at U of L. It was her bandmates that encouraged Laura to create Womanwaves, which became an instant hit for the station.

A few years later, she was tapped to be the morning drive-time host for WFPK's relaunch as an adult album alternative station (billed at the time as “The New 92”). Her voice introduced Louisville to the format January 8, 1996. On that dark and snowy morning, WFPK switched from Mozart to Timbuk 3's The Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades.

The hobby of radio soon turned into a passion - and then a career. Laura is now the host of afternoon drive and Senior Host/Producer. She loves the “give and take, the connection with listeners that live radio offers like no other medium.”

Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org.

You can hear Laura every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Listen to the most recent episodes of Laura's Friday Ride Home:

Listen to the most recent episodes of Laura's full afternoon show:

Laura's Recent Playlists: