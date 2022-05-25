Tracy Karem

Long before landing at Louisville Public Media in 2011, Tracy has been a fan and a member. An advocate for local businesses, she delights in helping businesses of all sizes continue their growth through the various platforms of Louisville Public Media.

Tracy participated in the inaugural LPM employee committee dedicated to improving DEI within Louisville Public Media. The committee instituted a number of changes in the workplace and continues to influence conditions in the organization.

She also participated in a panel presenting at 2019 PMDMC, “Always Be Testing: Lessons from a Digital Membership Accelerator” after being a part of a grant that focused on small experiments designed to raise membership and money for LPM. The panel presented findings from these experiments to an audience of about 500.

Passionate about the arts and her community, has served on several boards, including Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), Commonwealth Theatre, and the Frankfort Avenue Business Association.

Email Tracy at tkarem@lpm.org.