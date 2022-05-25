Justin HicksData Reporter
Justin is LPM's data reporter.
Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
Black lung has surged in Appalachia in recent years. Research has tied the epidemic to silica dust, which can burrow deep into miners’ lungs.
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
This year’s General Election falls three months after catastrophic flooding destroyed lives and homes in eastern Kentucky.
Two deadlines are looming for eastern Kentuckians this week, three months after devastating flooding.
Ohio Valley ReSource · Property owners say debris contractors cut their trees without permission.Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern…
New laws have cemented a tax that pays miners with black lung disease. Miner advocates are celebrating; the coal industry says it's unfair.
A federal court issued an indictment against a coal company for falsifying coal dust tests. It could mean penalties and jail time.
After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, people are frustrated with the government’s system for disaster aid.
Eastern Kentucky is frontpage news right now which attracting volunteers. When that attention moves on, residents hope the help sticks around.
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.