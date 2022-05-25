John Grantz

John has been with LPM as an employee since 1997 and was a volunteer for 10 years before that. His first stint started in Public Media as a board operator at WUOL in 1980.

Today he specializes in developing underwriting programs designed to increase results for LPM clients. John has been awarded the DEI award for Underwriter of the Year and in 2018 achieved one million dollars in sales for LPM.

John is instrumental in many of LPM’s large community events including the phenomenally popular free WFPK Waterfront Wednesday concert series which he helped to create and continues to produce today. Beyond the walls of LPM John is passionate about developing the music and performing art scene in Louisville. He enjoys outside adventures, tinkering with older real estate, and spends as much time as he can traipsing across the globe with his wife and two daughters.

Email John at jgrantz@lpm.org.