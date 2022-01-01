Brad YostSenior Producer
Brad Yost is a senior producer for Louisville Public Media. He has worked in radio/broadcasting/media for more than 20 years with varied experience in production, editing, mixing, guest booking, topic selection, and engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, and has called Louisville home since 1991. Interests include music, books, arts, nature, bicycling and hiking, current events, politics, and news.
Email Brad at byost@lpm.org.
