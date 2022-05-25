Volunteering

The Volunteer program at Louisville Public Media exists to support the staff and to promote the organization throughout the community. This is done through group and individual activities including staffing and managing Membership Drives, spearheading community outreach and providing support to programming and administrative staff.

Benefits to volunteers include meeting community members equally committed to public radio, meeting and working with local, regional and national public radio personalities and entry to Louisville Public Media events for which you volunteer.

Our volunteers provide tremendous support to our organization and the community at large. The financial impact to our organization alone is valued at over $100,000 annually and we could not be more grateful.

Want to volunteer?

To join this special group of dedicated individuals, please contact Rachel Firkins at 502-814-6530 or rfirkins@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media also offers internships for college students.