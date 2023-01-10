Environment

-
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are going to trial to take lands from Bernheim Research Forest and Arboretum to build a natural gas pipeline in northern Bullitt County.
Kentucky joins Appalachian Regional Hydrogen Hub, the second in less than six months. Here’s what it means.Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the state is partnering with Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to support the buildout of hydrogen infrastructure across Appalachia.
Christmas has come and gone, but the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants your Christmas tree to create fish habitats. Here's how you can donate your tree to end up in one of 19 lakes across the state.
After a successful first year in which almost 100 families and businesses agreed to solarize their property, Louisville Metro is planning to renew its solar energy campaign next year.
A winter storm is expected to blow into Louisville late Thursday night bringing arctic air and strong winds.
Across the country, more than a third of wildlife species face an elevated risk of extinction. Now Kentucky environmentalists are pushing Congress to include funding to protect at-risk animals in this year’s spending package.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied the $2.6 billion dollar sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities. One commissioner says it’s only the fifth out of nearly 2,000 applications to be denied in the last 10 years.
The company DuPont Specialty Products has agreed to pay a $7,500 fine for leaking nearly 60,000 pounds of chemicals in the Rubbertown area of west Louisville.
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced plans Thursday to add a significant amount of solar generation and storage to their portfolio. However, they are also asking utility regulators for approval to build two new natural gas power plants in Mercer and Jefferson Counties.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Kentucky will receive more than $26 million in grants and loans through the Rural Energy for America Program.
A giant laser facility in Livermore, Calif., says it has created net energy from nuclear fusion. It's an important breakthrough, but fusion power remains a distant dream.
Environmental groups are calling on Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities to stop construction on a 12-mile-long natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County. Activists delivered a letter to LG&E’s president last week.