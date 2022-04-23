Bill BurtonHost and producer, WFPL Morning Edition
Bill Burton has hosted Morning Edition since 2016 and has been with LPM since 2012. He's worn many hats in radio over the years, including being a DJ playing, country, rock, and adult contemporary. He's done play-by-play of everything from high school hockey (which happened to be the first hockey game he saw from beginning to end) to minor league baseball. When he's not helping keep Louisville informed, he and his wife, Melissa, like to search through used bookstores and used record stores. You might also find him walking in Cherokee Park with his dog, Emma.
Email Bill at bburton@lpm.org.
True or false? Tornadoes won't cross over rivers. This week's episode of "Science Behind the Forecast" has the answer.
On this week's "Science Behind the Forecast'' with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew, we learn about the factors that affect the color of a lake.
Astraphobia, the fear of thunder and lightning, is something that can plague people, but our dogs can be affected by it, too.
According to a new study, Kentucky is among the U.S. states that could see heat indices above 125 degrees by 2053.
Whether you're in the stands or on the field, the weather plays a major role in outdoor sports.
Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.
WAVE 3 Meteorologist Tawana Andrew says the Kentucky Derby Festival has very specific criteria for the balloons to get off the ground.
WAVE 3 Meteorologist Tawana Andrew says rain doesn't really impact the air show much but the clouds sure can.
Allergy season feeling longer than usual? Meteorologist Tawana Andrew says it's not all in your headOn the latest edition of Science Behind the Forecast, WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew confirms the bad news.
If you ever looked up at the sky and wondered how clouds are formed, you might be surprised to learn that the answer could be under your feet. Or all…