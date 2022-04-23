Bill Burton has hosted Morning Edition since 2016 and has been with LPM since 2012. He's worn many hats in radio over the years, including being a DJ playing, country, rock, and adult contemporary. He's done play-by-play of everything from high school hockey (which happened to be the first hockey game he saw from beginning to end) to minor league baseball. When he's not helping keep Louisville informed, he and his wife, Melissa, like to search through used bookstores and used record stores. You might also find him walking in Cherokee Park with his dog, Emma.

Email Bill at bburton@lpm.org.