Ryan Van VelzerEnergy and Environment Reporter
Ryan Van Velzer has told stories of people surviving floods in Thailand, record-breaking heat in Arizona and Hurricane Irma in South Florida. He has worked for The Arizona Republic, The Associated Press and The South Florida Sun Sentinel in addition to working as a travel reporter in Central America and Southeast Asia. Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Ryan is happy to finally live in a city that has four seasons.
Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
A half-dozen power plants in Kentucky are storing toxic coal ash in or near groundwater and may have to remove it in order to comply with federal regulations designed to protect people’s health and the environment.
Home heating costs are rising as cold weather sets in. Louisville is offering relief through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Louisville officials have installed safe syringe disposal boxes as a harm reduction strategy in three city parks.
Kentucky utility regulators are investigating fuel adjustment charges that can lead to unexpectedly high electricity bills.
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished the cooling towers at the former Paradise coal plant in Muhlenberg County Thursday.
Amid warming global temperatures and an energy transition, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities provided a 15-year plan to state regulators it never intended to use.
Louisville’s next mayor will be responsible for the transition away from fossil fuels necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation broke ground Monday on the expansion of Waterfront Park into Louisville’s West End. State and city leaders say they hope it will help bridge the geographic racial divide that separates the city.
Kentucky coal has had a good year. There are more jobs, active mines and tax dollars going back to coal communities. But energy prices are rising too.