Sustaining Membership

You can change or cancel your Sustainer membership at any time.

Sustainers provide a steady, reliable income stream for Louisville Public Media. It's the best way to support your public radio stations — allowing us to focus more resources on programming and community service and less time on fundraising.

As a Sustainer, you make monthly donations from a credit card or bank account. Your membership renews automatically.

Sustainers receive all perks of membership including an annual thank-you gift. Plus, Sustainers are automatically entered into all on-air membership drive prize drawings.

You will receive a detailed giving summary every January that will be helpful for tax deductions. Email us if you need a tax statement now.

Sustaining members can select a thank-you gift every year. Visit lpm.org/gifts to see what is available and to order yours!

Need to change your address, phone number or email address? Update your contact info here.

Need help? Call 502-814-6565, text 502-309-9375 or send us an email at membership@lpm.org.