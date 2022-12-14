Arts and Culture

-
What started as a Christmas countdown has increasingly become a retail opportunity. While Advent calendars have evolved over the centuries, they still accomplish some of their original objectives.
-
The plans for the building include four soundstages, totaling about 40,000 square feet of production space, plus a black box theater and public museum.
-
British composer Julian Anderson has been named the 2023 Grawemeyer Composition Music awardee. His winning work is titled “Litanies.”
-
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: Midwest Modern Twitter account, Unclear and Present Danger podcast, Gemini Rights and more.
-
Mark Anthony Mulligan, known for his colorful and playful street scenes filled with signs and logos, died this week at the age of 59.
-
The Alexander Hotel and adjacent Alice Theater sat empty for years after several attempts to revive or demolish the property.
-
NPR reviews Hollywood's latest blockbusters, awards contenders, and star vehicles just in time for the holiday season.
-
Environmentalists urge people to think twice about how much food they make and how to deal with leftovers this Thanksgiving.
-
Light Up Louisville will feature a parade, Santa’s workshop, a holiday market and light displays in downtown on Friday.
-
Native American groups say education is key to moving forward and correcting misinformation about their cultures and Thanksgiving.
-
Squallis Puppeteers’ first solo museum exhibition, featuring items from its inaugural show to its most recent, will be up through March.
-
After devastating floods earlier this year, eastern Kentucky residents are working to restore the region's storied music scene.