Kiana Del, Engagement Manager for Music Education, is a passionate vocalist, songwriter, and educator hailing from the valleys of Carrollton, KY. Throughout her early life, many fields were revealed to her, however music has always been the only calling that made her feel whole. Kiana uses music to tell the story of our complex humanity, and to foster a safe space for others to create freely without the barrier of judgement. She carries her knowledge over to the community by teaching vocal technique in her home studio, providing accessible virtual spaces to listen and learn, and by teaching community workshops on songwriting, the intersection between music and visual art, and general vocal health. She performs her own compositions in local and regional venues with her band Kiana & the Sun Kings, and strives to continue weaving music with the importance of community and activism.

Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.