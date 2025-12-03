Andrew Henderson is the audience editor for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

Andrew was the deputy audience editor for McClatchy Media's mid-sized and smaller markets and worked closely with the Lexington Herald-Leader on audience engagement efforts. He was previously the editor of The Oldham Era, a weekly newspaper in Oldham County, Kentucky.

Andrew was born and raised in Olive Hill, KY and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Email Andrew at ahenderson@lpm.org.