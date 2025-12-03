© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Andrew Henderson standing in an alley.

Andrew Henderson

Audience Editor, Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

Andrew Henderson is the audience editor for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

Andrew was the deputy audience editor for McClatchy Media's mid-sized and smaller markets and worked closely with the Lexington Herald-Leader on audience engagement efforts. He was previously the editor of The Oldham Era, a weekly newspaper in Oldham County, Kentucky.

Andrew was born and raised in Olive Hill, KY and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Email Andrew at ahenderson@lpm.org.