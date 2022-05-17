Daniel Gilliam

Daniel is a native of Louisville, and has lived in lots of other places, including spending his developmental years in Chile. He’s worked in classical radio since 2007 mostly here at LPM (with a brief stint from 2010-2012 at Minnesota Public Radio) producing award-winning audio, hosting daily music shows, interviewing big names in classical music, and creating interesting live events like New Lens. He’s also the host for the Louisville Orchestra concert talks. Daniel is a composer, writing for orchestras, chamber ensembles, singers, and everything in between. He has served as a panelist for the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, was an associate composer in 2020 at the Atlantic Center for Arts working with Jennifer Higdon, and was a resident at Copland House in 2017. Daniel would like to visit outer space one day.

Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.

