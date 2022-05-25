Jess Clark

Jess ClarkEducation and Learning Reporter
Jess is LPM's Education and Learning Reporter. Jess has reported on K-12 education for public radio audiences for the past five years, from the swamps of Southeast Louisiana at WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio, to the mountains of North Carolina at WUNC in Chapel Hill. Her stories have aired on national programs and podcasts, including NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition, Here & Now and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting. A Louisville native, Jess has her bachelor's degree from Centre College, and her masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Email Jess at jclark@lpm.org.
-
Former journalism teacher James Miller admitted to filming a 10-year-old undressing and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child sex abuse material.
-
The Jefferson County Board of Education has given final approval to a contract extension with the teachers’ union.
-
The city is looking for ways to spend federal pandemic relief funds on early learning, including outdoor spaces for small children.
-
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies standardsThe changes are required under a new state law inspired by a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
-
The three-year agreement would raise pay by 5% for all JCPS employees. The school board could finalize the deal this month.
-
The proposed contract gives the city's transit workers two years of pay increases, and averts a potential strike.
-
At a time when teachers hold the cards, some JCTA members question why union leadership isn’t pushing for more.
-
The union representing JCPS teachers and other staff will consider a 3-year contract extension that boosts pay 5%.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled over the past week at U of L Health. Hospital leadership worries it could mean a coming spike.
-
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.